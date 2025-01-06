spot_img
Especiales

Tabla de precios Combustibles 2025

**Precios de combustibles (galones). Del 6 al 12 de enero 2025**

Tegucigalpa

CombustiblePrecio AnteriorNuevo precioAumento(+) Rebaja(-)
Super99.0899.68+ 0.60
Regular90.4791.02+ 0.55
Kerosene73.9974.73+ 0.74
Diésel83.3383.73+ 0.40
GLP doméstico 39.7939.790.00
GLP vehicular48.1648.17+ 0.01
Cilíndro 25 Lbs238.13238.130.00

San Pedro Sula

CombustiblePrecio AnteriorNuevo precioAumento(+) Rebaja(-)
Super96.4697.09+ 0.63
Regular87.8688.43+ 0.57
Kerosene71.3672.12+ 0.76
Diésel80.7081.12+ 0.42
GLP doméstico 37.77 37.77 – 0.00
GLP vehícular44.6344.64– 0.01
Cilíndro 25 Lbs216.99216.99– 0.00

Tabla comparativa

FechaSuperRegularDiéselKeroseneLPG
6 al 12 Enero99.6891.0283.7374.73238.13

