Tabla de precios Combustibles 2025

**Precios de combustibles (galones). Del 6 al 12 de enero 2025**
Tegucigalpa
|Combustible
|Precio Anterior
|Nuevo precio
|Aumento(+) Rebaja(-)
|Super
|99.08
|99.68
|+ 0.60
|Regular
|90.47
|91.02
|+ 0.55
|Kerosene
|73.99
|74.73
|+ 0.74
|Diésel
|83.33
|83.73
|+ 0.40
|GLP doméstico
| 39.79
|39.79
|0.00
|GLP vehicular
|48.16
|48.17
|+ 0.01
|Cilíndro 25 Lbs
|238.13
|238.13
|0.00
San Pedro Sula
|Combustible
|Precio Anterior
|Nuevo precio
|Aumento(+) Rebaja(-)
|Super
|96.46
|97.09
|+ 0.63
|Regular
|87.86
|88.43
|+ 0.57
|Kerosene
|71.36
|72.12
|+ 0.76
|Diésel
|80.70
|81.12
|+ 0.42
|GLP doméstico
| 37.77
| 37.77
| – 0.00
|GLP vehícular
|44.63
|44.64
|– 0.01
|Cilíndro 25 Lbs
|216.99
|216.99
|– 0.00
Tabla comparativa
|Fecha
|Super
|Regular
|Diésel
|Kerosene
|LPG
|6 al 12 Enero
|99.68
|91.02
|83.73
|74.73
|238.13