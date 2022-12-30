Tabla de precios Combustibles 2023

**Precios de combustibles (galones). Del 2 al 8 de enero de 2023
Tegucigalpa
|Combustible
|Precio Anterior
|Nuevo precio
|Aumento(+) Rebaja(-)
|Super
|101.35
|101.63
|+ 0.28
|Regular
|92.37
|92.75
|+ 0.38
|Kerosene
|88.98
|90.56
|+ 1.58
|Diésel **
|99.47
|100.03
|+ 0.56
|GLP doméstico
|39.79
|39.79
|0.00
|GLP vehicular
|44.51
|44.23
|– 0.28
|Cilíndro 25 Lbs
|238.13
|238.13
|0.00
San Pedro Sula
|Combustible
|Precio Anterior
|Nuevo precio
|Aumento(+) Rebaja(-)
|Super
|98.95
|99.29
|+ 0.34
|Regular
|89.97
|90.42
|+ 0.45
|Kerosene
|86.45
|88.11
|+ 1.66
|Diésel **
|96.90
|97.54
|+ 0.64
|GLP doméstico
|37.01
|37.01
|0.00
|GLP vehícular
|40.98
|40.70
|– 0.28
|Cilíndro 25 Lbs
|216.99
|216.99
|0.00
Tabla comparativa
|Fecha
Súper
Regular
Diésel
Kerosene
LPG 25 Lbs
|2 al 8 enero 2023
|101.63
|92.75
|100.03
|90.56
|238.13