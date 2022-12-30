spot_img
Economía

Tabla de precios Combustibles 2023

Por:

Proceso Digital
Proceso Digital

**Precios de combustibles (galones). Del 2 al 8 de enero de 2023

Tegucigalpa

CombustiblePrecio AnteriorNuevo precioAumento(+) Rebaja(-)
Super101.35 101.63+ 0.28
Regular 92.37 92.75+ 0.38
Kerosene 88.98 90.56+ 1.58
Diésel ** 99.47 100.03+ 0.56
GLP doméstico 39.79 39.79 0.00
GLP vehicular 44.51 44.23 – 0.28
Cilíndro 25 Lbs238.13 238.13 0.00

San Pedro Sula

CombustiblePrecio AnteriorNuevo precioAumento(+) Rebaja(-)
Super 98.95 99.29+ 0.34
Regular 89.97 90.42+ 0.45
Kerosene 86.45 88.11+ 1.66
Diésel ** 96.90 97.54+ 0.64
GLP doméstico 37.01 37.01 0.00
GLP vehícular 40.98 40.70 – 0.28
Cilíndro 25 Lbs216.99216.99 0.00

Tabla comparativa

  
Fecha
Súper
Regular
Diésel
Kerosene
LPG 25 Lbs
2 al 8 enero 2023101.6392.75100.0390.56238.13
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      
      

>> Precios de combustibles año 2022

>> Precios de combustibles año 2021

>> Precios de combustibles año 2020

>> Precios de combustibles año 2019

>> Precios de combustibles año 2018

>> Precios de combustibles año 2017

