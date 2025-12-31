spot_img
Especiales

Tabla de precios Combustibles 2026

Por: Proceso Digital

**Precios de combustibles (galón). Del 5 al 12 enero 2026

Tegucigalpa

CombustiblePrecio AnteriorNuevo precioAumento(+) Rebaja(-)
Super99.3399.05– 0.28
Regular90.5590.14– 0.41
Kerosene74.4673.44– 1.02
Diésel85.4884.36– 1.12
GLP doméstico39.7939.79– 0.00
GLP vehicular45.2045.15– 0.05
Cilíndro 25 Lbs238.13238.13– 0.00

San Pedro Sula

CombustiblePrecio AnteriorNuevo precioAumento(+) Rebaja(-)
Super90.6896.40– 0.28
Regular87.9087.49– 0.41
Kerosene71.7670.77– 1.02
Diésel82.8181.69– 1.12
GLP doméstico 37.7737.77– 0.00
GLP vehícular41.6741.62– 0.05
Cilíndro 25 Lbs216.99216.99– 0.00

Tabla comparativa

FechSuperRegularDiéselKeroseneLPG
5-11 enero99.0590.1484.3673.44238.13

>> Precios de combustibles 2026

>> Precios de Combustibles 2025

>> Precios de Combustibles 2024

>> Precios de combustibles 2023

>> Precios de combustibles 2022

>> Precios de combustibles 2021

>> Precios de combustibles 2020

>> Precios de combustibles 2019

>> Precios de combustibles 2018

>> Precios de combustibles 2017

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Noticias recientes

spot_img
spot_imgspot_img

Suscríbase a nuestro boletín

Para estar actualizado con las últimas noticias, reportajes y coberturas especiales.

Contáctenos

Escríbanos: info@proceso.hn

Política de privacidad

© proceso.hn - 2024