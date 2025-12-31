Tabla de precios Combustibles 2026

**Precios de combustibles (galón). Del 5 al 12 enero 2026
Tegucigalpa
|Combustible
|Precio Anterior
|Nuevo precio
|Aumento(+) Rebaja(-)
|Super
|99.33
|99.05
|– 0.28
|Regular
|90.55
|90.14
|– 0.41
|Kerosene
|74.46
|73.44
|– 1.02
|Diésel
|85.48
|84.36
|– 1.12
|GLP doméstico
|39.79
|39.79
|– 0.00
|GLP vehicular
|45.20
|45.15
|– 0.05
|Cilíndro 25 Lbs
|238.13
|238.13
|– 0.00
San Pedro Sula
|Combustible
|Precio Anterior
|Nuevo precio
|Aumento(+) Rebaja(-)
|Super
|90.68
|96.40
|– 0.28
|Regular
|87.90
|87.49
|– 0.41
|Kerosene
|71.76
|70.77
|– 1.02
|Diésel
|82.81
|81.69
|– 1.12
|GLP doméstico
| 37.77
|37.77
|– 0.00
|GLP vehícular
|41.67
|41.62
|– 0.05
|Cilíndro 25 Lbs
|216.99
|216.99
|– 0.00
Tabla comparativa
|Fech
|Super
|Regular
|Diésel
|Kerosene
|LPG
|5-11 enero
|99.05
|90.14
|84.36
|73.44
|238.13