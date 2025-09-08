spot_imgspot_img
Foto del día

Eclipse lunar total de Luna de Sangre en Yangon

Por: Proceso Digital
YANGON (Myanmar), 08/09/2025.- The lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar, 07 September 2025. A lunar eclipse, the opposite of a solar eclipse, happens when the earth is positioned between the full moon and sun. The red glow that is created earns this type of an eclipse the title of 'blood moon'. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Un eclipse lunar total de Luna de Sangre sobre Birmania. EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

