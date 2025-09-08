Eclipse lunar total de Luna de Sangre en Yangon

Foto del díaEclipse lunar total de Luna de Sangre en YangonPor: Proceso Digital7 de septiembre de 2025FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailImpresión YANGON (Myanmar), 08/09/2025.- The lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar, 07 September 2025. A lunar eclipse, the opposite of a solar eclipse, happens when the earth is positioned between the full moon and sun. The red glow that is created earns this type of an eclipse the title of 'blood moon'. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAINGUn eclipse lunar total de Luna de Sangre sobre Birmania. EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING Noticias recientes ActualidadA partir de las 3:00 pm cerrarán calles aledañas al estadio por partido entre Honduras y Nicaragua InternacionalesMaduro cree que EE.UU. tiene «un plan de guerra» para «forzar su hegemonía» en el mundo00:00:46 Resumen de NoticiasResumen de noticias matutino, Martes 9 de Septiembre de 2025 SaludLigia Ramos: No es con confrontaciones que se llegará a una solución en Salud EconomíaFicohsa y Ali Kafie lanzan la quinta temporada del podcast Tu Bienestar Financiero